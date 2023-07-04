LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big holiday weekend means plenty of events in Louisville and the surrounding area.
If you know of an Independence Day event happening that we don't have listed, please email webteam@wdrb.com along with a link and any details.
Here's a few things to do for the Fourth of July holiday weekend:
Pekin, Indiana 4th of July Celebration
Oldest consecutive Independence Day celebration in the nation
- Monday, July 3 and Tuesday July 4
- Fireworks Monday at 10 p.m.
- Parade Tuesday at 10 a.m.
- Pekin Park in Pekin, Indiana
- 325 E Karnes Ct, New Pekin, IN 47165
July 4th Parade in Jeffersonville
- Tuesday, July 4
- 10 a.m.
- 100 to 500 blocks of Spring Street in Jeffersonville, Indiana
- FREE
Show your patriotism and community support by cheering on the entries in Jeffersonville's 4th of July Parade! Stay for the brief ceremony after the parade in Warder Park!
Waterfront Park 4th of July with the Louisville Orchestra
- Tuesday;, July 4, 5 p.m.
- FREE
- Waterfront Park
- 231 E. Witherspoon St., Louisville, KY 40202
The celebration will include a concert by The Louisville Orchestra curated by Teddy Abrams, a variety of fun family activities and professional fireworks display over the Ohio River. More than a dozen community groups and organizations will come together to host a variety of family-friendly activities ahead of the performance. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Crescent Hill July 4th Festival
- Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fireworks at 10 p.m.
- Peterson-Dumesnil House
- 301 S. Peterson Ave., Louisville, KY 40206
Plenty of activities for the whole family! There will be a Children's Fun Zone, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with free inflatable games and more. Additional free children's activities will take place from 2:30-3:15 p.m. Activities include sack races, a hula hoop contest, and water balloon toss. There will be prizes for everyone.
Silent Auction and raffles will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Peterson-Dumesnil House. Free and open to the public.
Paristown Fourth of July Celebration
- Tuesday, July 4, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Free to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tickets required after 5 p.m.: $12 in advance or $15 at entrance
- Christy's Garden at Paristown
- 720 Brent Str., Louisville, Kentucky
During the day, an artisan market, entertainment and free train rides with the donation of a canned good or non-perishable food item.
After 5 p.m.: The Crashers and a Zambelli Fireworks show! The event will also feature food and adult beverages for purchase, and an outdoor market. Fireworks Show: 9:45 p.m. Jeff's Donuts "Donut Eating Contest" at 8 p.m. with a grand prize of $1,000.
- Tuesday, July 4, 9:45-11 p.m.
- Wendell Moore Park
- 1551 N. Highway 393, La Grange, KY 40031
Top of your 4th of July celebration with a spectacular fireworks display over the lake at Wendell Moore Park beginning at 10 p.m.! Bring your chairs and blankets and watch the night sky light up at the FREE event!
Independence Day Celebration at Locust Grove
- Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Locust Grove
- 561 Blankenbaker Lane, Louisville, KY 40207
- Free and family-friendly
Explore the historic house, engage with first-person interpreter portrayals, and be moved by powerful readings of the Declaration of Independence and more. Bring your own picnic or purchase food and drink from Crowler Catering and Sweet and Savory.
