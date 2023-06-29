LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big holiday weekend means plenty of events in Louisville and the surrounding area.
If you know of an Independence Day event happening that we don't have listed, please email webteam@wdrb.com along with a link and any details.
Here's a few things to do for the Fourth of July holiday weekend:
- Friday, June 30, through Sunday, July 2
- Racing gates open at 8 a.m. and close 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Music Gates open at 4 p.m. each day.
- Tickets required for some events: click here
- 201 E. Vaughn Drive, Madison, IN 47250
The Madison Regatta has been held annually since 1950 along the Ohio River and is one of the largest hydroplane races in the United States. The festival also consists of many other events including the Roostertail Music Festival, Regatta Pageants and much more.
- June 30, 6-10 p.m.
- Veterans Memorial Park
- 10707 Taylorsville Road
- Jeffersontown, Kentucky
Summerfest will feature a Kids Zone, live music by Soul Circus and food trucks including Bud's Tavern, Fistful of Tacos, Boo Boo Smoke Shack, Marvin's Real Taste of Jamaica, Mr. C's Cheesecake and Kona Ice.
Finish off the night with a firework show starting at dusk!
- Saturday, July 1, 5 p.m.
- Riverview Park
- 8202 Greenwood Road, Louisville, KY 40258
A variety of food and beverage vendors. Musical performances by The Sheryl Rouse Band, Acorde and Country Wide. Kids' activities including a splash pad. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Free, family-friendly event.
- Saturday, July 1, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
- Mellwood Arts Center
- 1860 Mellwood Ave., Louisville, KY 40206
- Cost: $30 (includes supplies)
Paint It Sweet in the Mellwood Art Center is hosting a guided painting class with a patriotic theme.
Kaos Over Waverly Car Show & Fireworks
- Sunday, July 2, 2-6 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- Car show is free
- Fireworks $10 a car load
- Waverly Hills Sanatorium
- 4400 Paralee Drive off East Pages Lane in south Louisville, Kentucky
Registration: $20 for show cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Awards: Best in show, Charlie's choice, best truck, best motorcycle, most unique, best Modern, best classic, best motor. Mini Tours: $10 throughout the day. Food for purchase from Gorilla Bob's on the grill. Fireworks at dusk are $10 per car load (unless staying after the car show). Veterans and first responders free.
Independence Day Celebration at Slugger Field
- Monday, July 3, 7 p.m.
- Slugger Field
- 401 E. Main St., Louisville, Kentucky
Watch the Louisville Bats take on the Indianapolis Indians, as they wear their stars and stripes uniforms during the Independence Day Eve Celebration. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Then enjoy a post-game firework show from your seat in the stadium!
Waterfront Park 3rd of July Movie Night
- The Sandlot (30th anniversary screening with cast members!)
- Monday, July 3
- 6:30 -10 p.m.
- Movie at 8 p.m.
- Louisville Waterfront Park
Celebrate The Sandlot’s 30th anniversary with a free screening at Waterfront Park. Join some cast members, watch the film under the stars, and take in the fireworks from Louisville Slugger Field, when the movie ends. Free and family-friendly. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Concessions and a bar available for purchase. The event is part of the Play Forever Project.
Waterfront Park 4th of July with the Louisville Orchestra
- Tuesday;, July 4, 5 p.m.
- FREE
- Waterfront Park
- 231 E. Witherspoon St., Louisville, KY 40202
The celebration will include a concert by The Louisville Orchestra curated by Teddy Abrams, a variety of fun family activities and professional fireworks display over the Ohio River. More than a dozen community groups and organizations will come together to host a variety of family-friendly activities ahead of the performance. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Crescent Hill July 4th Festival
- Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fireworks at 10 p.m.
- Peterson-Dumesnil House
- 301 S. Peterson Ave., Louisville, KY 40206
Plenty of activities for the whole family! There will be a Children's Fun Zone, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with free inflatable games and more. Additional free children's activities will take place from 2:30-3:15 p.m. Activities include sack races, a hula hoop contest, and water balloon toss. There will be prizes for everyone.
Silent Auction and raffles will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Peterson-Dumesnil House. Free and open to the public.
Paristown Fourth of July Celebration
- Tuesday, July 4, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Free to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tickets required after 5 p.m.: $12 in advance or $15 at entrance
- Christy's Garden at Paristown
- 720 Brent Str., Louisville, Kentucky
During the day, an artisan market, entertainment and free train rides with the donation of a canned good or non-perishable food item.
After 5 p.m.: The Crashers and a Zambelli Fireworks show! The event will also feature food and adult beverages for purchase, and an outdoor market. Fireworks Show: 9:45 p.m. Jeff's Donuts "Donut Eating Contest" at 8 p.m. with a grand prize of $1,000.
- Tuesday, July 4, 9:45-11 p.m.
- Wendell Moore Park
- 1551 N. Highway 393, La Grange, KY 40031
Top of your 4th of July celebration with a spectacular fireworks display over the lake at Wendell Moore Park beginning at 10 p.m.! Bring your chairs and blankets and watch the night sky light up at the FREE event!
Independence Day Celebration at Locust Grove
- Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Locust Grove
- 561 Blankenbaker Lane, Louisville, KY 40207
- Free and family-friendly
Explore the historic house, engage with first-person interpreter portrayals, and be moved by powerful readings of the Declaration of Independence and more. Bring your own picnic or purchase food and drink from Crowler Catering and Sweet and Savory.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.