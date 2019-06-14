LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another summer swim spot for Louisville families is open, but there are some steps you have to take before jumping in.
Beginning Friday, the pool at Central High School will host four-hour swim events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays for summer camps, community organizations and families interested in swim lessons.
To attend one of these events -- as well as other open swim times at the Southwest and Downtown YMCAs -- you'll have to buy a voucher.
The vouchers cost $3 for adults and $2 for children and need to be purchased at least 30 minutes before the swim events start. According to Margaret Brosko with Metro Parks and Recreation, you can purchase vouchers at Metro Parks' headquarters at Joe Creason Park, at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center and at the Southwest and Downtown YMCAs.
The Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center will host open swimming daily -- noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission prices there will vary.
For more information, contact Metro Parks at (502)-574-7275.
Swimming events in Louisville:
Southwest YMCA, 2801 Fordhaven Rd.
- Saturday, June 15 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 29 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 13 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 26 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 9 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Downtown YMCA, 555 S. Second St.
- Sunday, June 23 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, July 7 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, July 21 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 4 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.