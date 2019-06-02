LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A weeklong celebration of "The Greatest" is underway in the city he called home.
Ali Week began Saturday, June 1, at the Muhammad Ali Center. The community-wide celebration marks the anniversary of Ali's 2016 death and his legacy in Louisville.
Sunday marked the celebration's first Ali Carnival, which included games, puppies, prizes, raffles and face painting.
More than 6,000 people attended the event in honor of the legendary boxer.
"Now, we want to say, 'Muhammad, we haven't forgotten about you. Your hometown is proud and we are celebrating what you have done - not only for Louisville, Kentucky, but for the rest of the world,'" said Jeanie Kahnke, the Senior Director of Public Relations and External Affairs at the Ali Center.
The Ali Center will have more than a dozen events throughout the week, which culminates with the screening of a documentary called "City of Ali" on June 9.
For more information, check out the Ali Center's official website.
