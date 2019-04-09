LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's "Give A Day Week" will kick off April 16 with an event called "WE Day Community/Kentucky."
Thousands of students will rally to celebrate the impact their year-long service projects have had on the community.
The rally will be held at The Kentucky Center.
Students have earned tickets to the event by participating in one local and one global service project during the school year.
"WE Day has really become a force for good across Kentucky," said Wendy Sirchio, co-founder of WE Day. "It started with six schools in a pilot program. We now touch nearly 400 schools in 83 counties around the state and southern Indiana, and we are so proud of what these students are doing."
The WE Day program will include speakers and performers encouraging young people to contribute another year of service.
