LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people got up early this Labor Day to take part in Louisville's 15th consecutive Hike, Bike and Paddle event at Waterfront Park.
Monday's action got started at 8 a.m. on the Belvedere, with a warm up, including activities like Yoga, Tai Chi, Zumba, and Pickleball. Cycling, paddling and hiking started shortly after.
This year there were three hiking routes, including a 5K route along Waterfront Park to the Big Four Bridge that ended back at the Great Lawn. All of the routes were dog-friendly, except for the route that crossed the bridge.
For cyclists, a 13.5-mile route started near the Flock of Finns on Witherspoon Street. Paddlers shoved off from the Harbor Lawn in Waterfront Park, and traveled about five miles along the Ohio River.
And there was no hurry to get to the finish line. Everyone was encouraged to move at their own pace.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says he is glad to see that the event has become a popular tradition to celebrate the unofficial end of summer in a healthy way.
"I'll run into people here that will have T-shirts from all 30 of these," Fischer said. "They'll say, 'this is what I do.'"
Fischer says he tries to take part in as many activities as possible. He even got in a quick game of pickleball.
"So what better way for a three-day weekend -- you've only got one more day to go -- so get out, work out a little bit and just enjoy a wonderful holiday after that," Fischer said.
At least one participant thought was taking the advice.
"We're not eating, so that's a good thing," said Fatimah Salat, who was there with her boyfriend, along with her nieces and nephews. "We're working off what we had yesterday."
There was plenty to do downtown after the exercise, with WorldFest wrapping up its final day on the Belvedere. The festival features more than 150 vendors, including dozens of food vendors representing regions from around the world.
The next Hike, Bike & Paddle event is scheduled for Memorial Day -- Monday, May 25.
