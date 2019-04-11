LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville organizers are taking special precautions when launching fireworks from the newly-painted Clark Memorial Bridge.
The bridge closed at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and will remain closed until Sunday afternoon as crews begin preparing for Thunder Over Louisville.
About one-third of the fireworks blast from the bridge, but there is a new wrinkle this year: since the bridge is being painted, Thunder is taking precautions.
"The fireworks are now designed to angle out a little bit to make sure that they're not scarring the bridge on way out," Thunder Producer Wayne Hettinger told WDRB News.
This is the 30th year for the event that kicks off the festivities for the Kentucky Derby. Besides the Clark Memorial Bridge (2nd Street Bridge), annual road closures for Thunder include I-64, I-65 and I-71 near downtown, as well as surrounding downtown streets.
The bridge is expected to reopen by 2 p.m. on April 14.
Several streets in Jeffersonville will also be closed all day Saturday.
On both sides of the river, vendors are setting up shop.
Courtney Clements of Cincinnati brought her food trailer to Thunder for the eighth year.
"It’s the people," she said. "The area is beautiful. Love it down here."
Clements said she will love it even more if the weather holds.
"You get good weather, usually it's super, super great," Clements said.
But rain or shine, the show will go on.
"It's amazing how many people are involved to make it happen," said Hettinger.
