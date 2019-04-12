LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Air show fans are ready for Saturday's Thunder Over Louisville display.
The Kentucky Derby Festival has released a minute-by-minute schedule of the military and civilian aircraft that will be flying over the Ohio River.
The air show begins at 3 p.m. on the waterfront. Highlights this year include F-15s, F-16s, A-10s, F-18s, a B-52, and C-130 along with warbirds and parachute teams.
F/A-18 rolling in. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/JgsZpLAF2T— Keith Kaiser (@KeithKaiserWDRB) April 12, 2019
Some of the acts performing include the U.S. Navy F/A-18 Tac Demo Team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, and the 123rd Kentucky Air National Guard.
New to the Air Show this year is Trojan Thunder, a 6-ship team of T-28 Trojans, who fly overhead in aerial formations with a backdrop of noise from the 9-cylinder Curtiss-Wright engines; as well as the Swamp Fox P-51 Mustang.
The Navy F/A -18 Demo Team has arrived for the Thunder Air Show. @wd pic.twitter.com/Clz4hyJu4T— Keith Kaiser (@KeithKaiserWDRB) April 12, 2019
Favorites including Billy Werth, Matt Younkin’s Twin Beech 18 and the KC Flight Formation Team with its red, white and blue smoke are back this year.
The Thunder Over Louisville airshow starts at 3 p.m. The fireworks are scheduled to go off at 9:30.
Click here for a list of road closures in Louisville.
Click here for a list of road closures in Jeffersonville.
Thunder Over Louisville Air Show and Fireworks Schedule:
PLEASE NOTE: Aircraft and times subject to change on show day.
9 AM North Great Lawn Opens (Pegasus Pin Admission)
11 AM Thunder Chow Wagon @ Waterfront Park opens, Thunder FoodFest opens (Pegasus Pin admission),
Military Interactive Display Area on the South Great Lawn opens, Meijer Family Fun Zone on the West Belvedere opens (Pegasus Pin Admission), ThunderWear merchandise booths open at 7 locations, Ford’s Thunder on the Ground opens (ALL interactive experiences)
12 PM - 2:30 PM 106.9 PLAY Pre-Thunder Show
12 PM - 7 PM Pegasus Pin & Pin Trading booths open at 5 locations
12:30 - 2:30 PM BANNER TOWS Begin on both sides of river
2:00 PM - Olivia and Lindsey Henken perform on the Miller Lite Music Stage inside the Thunder Chow Wagon
2:30 PM - 11 PM OHIO RIVER CLOSED TO COMMERCIAL TRAFFIC FOR AIR SHOW
3:00 PM - F-16 - Show Opening
3:08 PM - U.S. Army Golden Knights
3:28 PM - Trojan Thunder: T-28
3:40 PM - Lee Leet: Super Tucano
3:52 PM - CF-18: 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Force
4:00 PM - CT-142 Gonzo: 402 Squadron Winnipeg, Royal Canadian Air Force
4:06 PM - Canadian CH-130
4:10 PM - CT-155 Hawk: 419 Squadron Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Force
4:18 PM - KC Flight: RV-4 Color Smoke trails
4:30 PM - C-17: 157th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base, West Virginia
4:34 PM - Billy Werth: Pitts S2C
4:46 PM - C-130 J & 123rd Airlift Wing, STS HALO
4:54 PM- Matt Younkin Twin Beech
5:06 PM - C-130H: 123rd Airlift Wing, KYANG, Air Drop
5:14 PM - Swampfox P-51 Mustang Demo
5:24 PM - LMPD Air Operations
5:39 PM - CH-60
5:47 PM - A-10 Thunderbolt, 163 Fighter Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard
5:49 PM - B-52: 2nd Bomb Wing Barksdale U.S. Air Force Base, Louisiana
6:09 PM - UPS -747-8
6:19 PM - AH-1/UH-1: HMLA 773 Marine Raider Helicopter Squadron Demo
6:29 PM - F/A-18: VFA-106 Super Hornet Tac Demo, U.S. Navy
6:44 PM - Legacy Flight
6:54 PM - HC-130: Patrick Air Force Base, Florida
6:59 PM - MH-53
7:04 PM - Acemaker T-33: Greg Coyler
7:16 PM - T-38
7:20 PM - C-17: 445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio
7:24 PM - F-15C: 159th Fighter Wing Louisiana Air National Guard
7:29 PM - Trojan Thunder: T-28
7:41 PM - Billy Werth: Pitts S2C
7:53 PM - T-6: 71st Flying Training Wing Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma
7:57 PM - Carbon Cub & Barges
8:27 PM - KC Flight: RV-4 Color Smoke trails
8:39 PM - U.S. Army Golden Knights
8:59 PM - Matt Younkin Twin Beech
9:00 - 9:10 PM Meijer Moment (Thunder Fans Help Light Up the Waterfront)
9:11 PM - American Flags
9:30 PM Boom! Fireworks!
10:00 PM Thunder FoodFest Continues at the Chow Wagon until 11 PM
11:00 PM Ohio River opens to normal traffic.
