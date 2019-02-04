LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville is celebrating its 30th year.
The Kentucky Derby Festival announced that "The Wonderful World of Thunder" is the theme for the festival's opening ceremonies. Thunder producer Wayne Hettinger says he "wants to bring out the child in all of us" with a fireworks soundtrack featuring songs from fairy tales and animated movies.
Festival president Mike Berry says Thunder is early this year on April 13. The date is three weeks before Kentucky Derby 145 to work around Easter.
UPS returns for its 29th consecutive year as a corporate sponsor. Horseshoe Southern Indiana marks 20 years as a sponsor. Meijer and LG&E and are back as a sponsors for the 13th year.
Plans for the Thunder airshow include appearances by the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the KC Flight Formation Team, the 6-ship Trojan Thunder Team and Younkin Airshows. More details on the airshow will be released closer to the show date.
