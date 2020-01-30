LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Tickets will go on sale soon for the Kentucky festival that brings music, bourbon and horses together.
Pre-sale tickets for the second Railbird Festival will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14. General ticket sales will open to the public the following week at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21. The ticket pre-sale will include a limited amount of General Admission and VIP passes starting at $99, as well as layaway plans starting at $20 down.
Railbird will be held Aug. 22 and 23 at The Grounds at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky, with acts performing across three stages. In a news release, festival officials promised "a Kentucky experience through and through" with off-track wagering on horse racing and a big bourbon selection in "The Rickhouse" at the festival that celebrates "the culture and traditions of the Bluegrass State."
The Lexington-based festival was introduced last year, with The Raconteurs and Hozier headlining. The 2020 festival lineup will be released at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19, organizers said.
The name of the festival is a nod to horse racing. Racetrack regulars who stay close to the action along the rail are affectionately called "railbirds."
AC Entertainment, which produces Railbird, is the same group that puts on Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Louisville's Forecastle Festival. For more information about Railbird and to purchase pre-sale tickets on Feb. 14, click here.
