LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a hat for the Kentucky Derby? A local nonprofit is looking to get you fashion ready.
"Dress for Success" Louisville is hosting a Derby Hat Exchange at HelloSpoke on East Main Street on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Attendees who bring a gently-used or new hat with them can find a different hat and trade it. If you love the hat you have, designers can help add embellishments for $20. If you don't have a hat, organizers said they will have extras.
Tickets for the event cost $35 and include unlimited hat exchanges, brunch bites and cocktails. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit.
There will also be a Derby-themed silent auction and a raffle for a bourbon barrel cooler and assorted bottles of bourbon.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
