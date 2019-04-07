LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Broadway smash musical Hamilton will soon be performed in front of audiences in Louisville.
Producer Jeffrey Seller and PNC Broadway in Louisville announced Sunday that tickets to the Tony-winning musical will go on sale on Thursday, April 11.
Performances will take place at the Kentucky Center from June 4 through June 23.
There's a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per account. Prices will range from $65.50 to $175.50. There are also some premium seats available for purchase at a cost of $395.50. Each of the listed prices do not include fees.
There will also be a lottery of for 40 $10 seats for each performance. Details about the lottery will be announced closer to the shows.
Tickets can be purchased in person at the Kentucky Center and online.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.