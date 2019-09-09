LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC fans are getting excited about moving into a new stadium in 2020.
The soccer club announced Monday that 5,000 season tickets have already been sold. Monday also marked the first time tickets became available for the 2020 season.
Lynn Family Stadium will seat 11,700 with a capacity near 14,000.
Single-game tickets are also available, ranging in price from $16 to $65. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
