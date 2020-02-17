LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers of Tailspin Ale Fest are inviting the public to bond over beer at their seventh-annual beer festival.
Tailspin Ale Fest will take off at Bowman Field Airport on March 7. More than 75 local and national craft breweries will be pouring more than 250 beers.
The festival will also have food trucks, entertainment and, for the firs time this year, a new ESPN Radio sports bar. Sponsors say the beer festival is an experience that will "tickle your taste buds."
"Tailspin Ale Fest, other than the fact that it's rated top 10 by USA Today, it's just kind of one of those beer fests that kind of takes away the mystic of craft beer," aid Cameron "Danger" Russ, with Against the Grain Brewery. "We want you to come here and try stuff that you haven''t had the confidence to go out and purchase."
Tickets are on sale now for $50. Tailspin is once again teaming up with the Dare to Care Food Bank to raise money for the organization.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
