LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB is more than halfway to our goal of helping sick children and their families.
After only two weeks, more than half of the tickets for the St Jude Dream Home Giveaway have been sold.
The 4-bedroom, 2-and-a-half bath house in Shelbyville is worth nearly $500,000.
A ticket for a chance to win it is $100. To purchase a ticket, click here.
The money raised goes to St Jude, which covers all costs for kids and their families receiving medical treatment.
Chances to help, and to win, are running out. Watch WDRB Mornings on Oct. 5 for the drawing.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.