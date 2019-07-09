LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A toddler died after being left alone in a hot car for several hours at the University of Southern Indiana.
Police responded to a medical emergency just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Vandenburgh County Sheriff's Office says the child attended the university day care while his father was working and was accidentally left inside the hot vehicle.
The National Weather Service reported temperatures near 89 degrees in Evansville when the incident took place.
The child and his father have not yet been identified.
