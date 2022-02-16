LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In honor of Black History Month, some of Louisville's top attractions will offer free tours of exhibits showcasing the contributions Black Americans have made to the city.
The tours are part of the "Unfiltered Truth Collections."
The Frazier History Museum will feature a display "exploring the unheard stories" of Black Americans' contributions to bourbon and bourbon making called "Black Americans in Bourbon."
The Kentucky Derby Museum will showcase the story of Black jockeys in horse racing and their influence on the Kentucky Derby through the "Black Heritage in Racing Tour."
The Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory has put together an exhibit called "The Best Black Baseball Team You've Never Heard Of." The exhibit focuses on the Louisville Unions and how they dominated the sport in the face of racism.
The Roots 101 African American History Museum is offering a narrated tour of the Black journey from an African king through the social justice movement of today called "The Sankofa Experience."
"It's important that we want to celebrate and recognize these Black contributions that are in our city," said Nicole Fitzpatrick, with Louisville Tourism.
Organizers said tour availability varies by location and date, so visitors have to book a dedicated time in advance to secure a spot. The tours, which typically cost up to $35, will be offered for free during the months of February and March to both Kentucky and Indiana residents.
For more information and details about how to register, click here.
