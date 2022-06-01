LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual "Touch a Truck" event is returning for families at the Kentucky Science Center this month.
On Saturday, June 11, families can get up close with everything from heavy machinery, police cruisers to bucket trucks and city buses.
“Events like Touch a Truck allow kids to explore the real world in new ways by interacting with familiar vehicles and asking questions of their operators," Kentucky Science Center Chief Executive Officer Mike Norman said.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot behind the science center, at the corner of West Washington and 8th Streets.
Tickets to "Touch a Truck" are free with regular admission to the Kentucky Science Center. To purchase tickets, click here.
