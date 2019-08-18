LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After rumors of the potential closing of the Georgetown Police Department, the fate of the department will be determined at the next town council meeting.
The meeting will be held Monday evening and will address the rumors. The town council president has neither confirmed nor denied the claims.
Georgetown residents have shown support of the department by posting signs and creating an online petition.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Georgetown Town Hall.
