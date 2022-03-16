LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville, Indiana, is creating a council for the town's youth.
In a news release, officials said more than 20% of the town's population is under age 18, citing data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Because of that, the town wants to give them "a more powerful voice."
The youth council would be the first-ever in Clarksville. Members would give advice to the local government, its boards and commissions, and community organizations, as well as create community initiatives. They will also hold regular meetings in council chambers that other local youths can attend. The president will then represent the youth council during full Town Council meetings.
Eight members, two from each of the four area high schools — Clarksville High, Providence High, Jeffersonville High, and Silver Creek High — will make up the council. Representatives have to be juniors or seniors and residents of Clarksville. They will be selected by their school's principal to serve one-year terms, officials said.
Organizers said applications for the council have been sent to each school principal and should be available soon to students. The application can also be downloaded by clicking here. For more information about the initiative, click here. Questions can be directed to Ken Conklin, the program's director, by calling (812) 283-1423 or emailing kconklin@townofclarksville.com.
Organizers said members will be chosen before the end of the school year before being sworn-in during a council meeting in June.
