LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville is getting $800,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the Ohio Riverfront and southern parts of the city.
Town leaders said the money will be used to clean up two priority sites: the Graveyard Auto on Emery Crossing Road and the Cab-Ex area in the river floodplain.
"This will benefit the entire region of Indiana and Kentucky," Town Redevelopment Commission President A.D. Stonecipher said in a news release. "We expect this grant to create at least 80 jobs and as much as $16M in impact in the next few years."
The Graveyard Auto location is contaminated by metals and petroleum leaking from abandoned oil cans. Similarly, the 21-acre Cab-Ex site, a former waste disposal facility, is also contaminated by heavy metals, as well as methane and other volatile organic compounds.
