LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The southern Indiana town of Georgetown is raising money to build a new all-inclusive playground.
The playground would be located at Ashley Mariah Memorial Park on Blossom Lane.
Those behind the project said the current playground is outdated and unsafe. They want to create a new space that's safe and enjoyable for people of all abilities and backgrounds.
A fundraising goal has been set for $50,000. So far, more than $21,000 has been raised.
