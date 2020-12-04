LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Toys for Tots drop-off locations around Louisville are accepting donations through 6:30 p.m. Friday.
There are several drop-off locations, including the area outside Metro Hall in Downtown Louisville, Paristown Point, any Mission BBQ, and the PRP Fire Department stations. The group says it has a surplus of toys for younger children, and needs more items for youth aged 10-17.
The Kentucky Motorcycle Association held its annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle run for the 38th year on Nov. 29.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.