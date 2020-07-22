LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic study suggested speed humps are needed in the Portland neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis said the study was done for part of Duncan Street near Atkinson Elementary School.
In the past, Purvis said residents have wanted the area to be safer.
Speed humps cost $2,000, and Purvis said she needs signatures from residents in order to get them for the neighborhood.
The plan is now to gather signatures from those who live in the area.
