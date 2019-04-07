LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday may not have been a great day to do some yard work, but it was perfect to pick up a free tree to plant in the future.
Trees Louisville held a giveaway at the Louisville Zoo Sunday afternoon as part of the zoo's Party for the Planet.
250 trees in various types, like American Hornbeams and Poplars were given out on a first come, first serve basis to anyone who wanted them.
Louisville is considered a heat island when it comes to temperatures and a lot of that has to do with the lack of tree canopy in the city.
"We lose somewhere around 54,000 trees a year in the city, so we are trying to get people to plant trees in their yards and be a part of the solution," said Charlotte Jones, with Trees Louisville.
Trees Louisville will host another free tree event at the zoo on April 28.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.