LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trick or Treating is happening on Oct. 31 in Jeffersonville and Clarksville, rain or shine.
Clarksville officials made the announcement Tuesday after an online poll of residents and review of an updated forecast that indicates rain predicted for Halloween should be out of the area before Trick or Treating begins. The official trick or treating time in Clarksville will be 6-9 p.m. There are no set times for Jeffersonville.
[RELATED: Who makes the call to change neighborhood trick-or-treating?]
In Louisville, decisions on trick or treat times are made at the neighborhood level.
Frankfort officials have scheduled trick or treating for Saturday because of the chance of rain.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.