LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transportation Security Administration is looking for dozens of new workers to keep passengers and pilots safe in Kentucky.
The administration wants to hire 47 new airport security screening officers in the Bluegrass State, including some positions at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Pay starts at more than $16 an hour, and benefits include sick leave, health care and a retirement plan.
The TSA said it's recruiting ahead of an expected increase in seasonal travel as the country makes progress in COVID-19 vaccinations.
