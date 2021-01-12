LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transportation Security Administration has released its 2021 canine calendar, and you can download it for free.
Each month includes a dog that works for the TSA, as well as its name and background information. It also includes the type of breed, where they work, their favorite treat, and favorite toy.
And there's a fun fact about each pup, like its favorite movie or activity.
You can download a PDF version of the the calendar on the TSA website here:
https://www.tsa.gov/sites/default/files/tsa_canine_calendar_2021.pdf
