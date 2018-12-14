LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transportation Security Administration is trying to eliminate travel frustrations for people with disabilities or special needs.
The TSA can provide a Passenger Support Specialist to assist in the screening process at the airport.
Travelers with medical conditions or disabilities should call in advance to request assistance, and a specially-trained TSA employee will meet the airport and help them navigate the security checkpoint.
The TSA also offers a toll-free helpline that lets people know what to expect at the airport, if they choose not to use the assistance of a support specialist.
People are encouraged to call the hotline at least three days before they plan to travel.
The number is 1-855-787-2227.
