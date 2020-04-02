LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- Two more officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Chief Steve Conrad said in an email to the department on Thursday.
That raises the total number of LMPD officers that have tested positive to three.
In addition, "several" officers have been tested and a "couple dozen" have been told to stay in quarantine at home, the chief said.
"While the numbers are still relatively small of impacted officers and civilian staff, we are starting to see the numbers grow," Conrad said in the email, obtained by WDRB News.
"While we are able to," Conrad said he would be relaxing the ban on vacation requests.
"I know many of you need a break and an opportunity to take care of some things, so I want to accommodate that if possible," he said. "Again, I can’t say it enough, thank you for all you are doing! During these challenging times, this department is leading the way in taking care of the community."
Mayor Greg Fischer announced on March 29 the first positive test for an officer during the COVID-19 outbreak in Louisville. At the time, the officer last worked a shift on Wednesday, March 25.
Fischer did not mention any additional positive tests in his press conference on Thursday.
LMPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In his email, Conrad said the department had made several changes to try and limit exposure, such as canceling the department's awards banquet and asking citizens to file reports instead of sending police out. Police are no longer respond to several emergency situations, including some burglaries and speeding.
