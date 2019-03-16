LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman who survived a mass shooting in Cincinnati is now helping other people save lives.
Whitney Austin was one of several people taking part in Saturday's "Stop the Bleed" event held at U of L Hosital.
She was shot several times when a gunman opened fire inside a Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati last year.
Austin and one other person survived, but three others were killed.
At Saturday's event, participants learned how to quickly control bleeding and use a tourniquet.
First responders say uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of death among trauma patients.
"We do this training at least once a week out in the community," said Annabelle Pike, with U of L Hospitals Injury Prevention. "Just teaching everybody from high school students, to people, places of worship, to employees at factories those simple techniques."
Last year, U of L's "Stop the Bleed" events helped train more than 1,000 people across the city.
