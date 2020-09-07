LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville plans to honor some fans who might not be able to attend U of L football games at Cardinal Stadium this season.
According to a news release, each home game "Salute to CardNation" will feature a different group of fans "who participate in spirit and are cheering remotely for the Cardinals." Those fans will be recognized on the in-stadium video boards and on the Cardinals' social media platforms.
"Salute to CardNation" is sponsored by Kroger.
Fans are encouraged to submit photos via e-mail by Wednesday of game week at Salute@GoCards.com. Identifying information should be provided in the subject line of the e-mail.
Below is a list of the special groups who will be recognized at each home game:
Sept. 12: U of L vs. Western Kentucky - Salute to the Class of 2020, recognizing seniors from U of L or high schools who missed out on their graduation experience.
Sept. 19: U of L vs. Miami - Salute to Essential Workers, providing thanks for those who keep us going, including healthcare and medical personnel, public service, food and agriculture, retail and grocery, mail and delivery, and teachers.
Oct. 24: U of L vs. Florida State - Salute to Alumni. Any alumni wanting to take part should submit selfies wearing Cardinals gear.
Oct. 31: U of L vs. Virginia Tech - Salute to Future Cardinals. Submit images of children -- particularly of them wearing their Halloween costumes.
Nov. 20: U of L vs. Syracuse - Salute to Service. Honors active military personnel and veterans.
Dec. 5: U of L vs. Wake Forest - Salute to U of L seniors. Submit video messages thanking the football seniors and wishing them luck.
Louisville's football season begins on Saturday, Sept. 12, against Western Kentucky at 8:05 p.m. ET.
