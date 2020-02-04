LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky will soon offer a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S.
The school is starting an online Ph.D. program in arts administration this fall. The 46-credit hour program includes two core areas, arts administration and research methodologies, focusing on arts and cultural production. Students in the program will take five courses in each of those two core areas, as well as courses in a research area.
The school says this is the first completely online doctoral program in arts administration in the country.
"The faculty spent four years designing the terminal degree in order to ensure we could contribute the highest quality curriculum; the most immersive, personalized and rigorous graduate student experience online; and graduate students that are prepared to influence and shape arts and culture through sustainable, meaningful research," Rachel Shane, chair of the UK Department of Arts Administration, said in a news release.
The first application deadline for the fall 2020 semester is March 15. More information about the arts administration program at the university can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.