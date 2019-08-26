LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Labor Day isn't just for pool parties and cookouts.
Members of some local unions will be headed to the Louisville Zoo to raise money for local charities.
Labor Day at the Zoo hosts union members and their families at discounted rates. Charities that benefit from the promotion include Arthur S. Kling Center, Shop with a Deputy and Zoo Kids Inc.
"You don't know how much this means to the senior center," said Stephen Gahaser, spokesman for the Arthur S. Kling Center. "We've had our funding cut by different services for the last three years, but labor unions — I don't care how far we get down. They always come through for us, and it's so appreciated."
In the last 20 years, the event has raised more than $150,000 for local charities.
For information on how to obtain tickets, CLICK HERE.
