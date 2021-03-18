LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Graduation ceremonies for University of Louisville students will be held outside this year.
University officials announced Thursday that in-person commencement will take place in May at Cardinal Stadium for the first time to celebrate both 2020 and 2021 graduates. Commencements for the school are usually held at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville.
Three ceremonies will be held May 7 and May 8 for the whole university, with smaller ceremonies for the Brandeis School of Law and the doctoral hooding for The Graduate School will be held on May 6, according to a news release.
The plans have already been approved by Gov. Andy Beshear's office. Officials say details are still being finalized, but "will strictly follow all UofL, state, city and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding COVID-19 precautions."
Officials expect about 1,800 students to participate, with each being allowed to invite up to eight guests. Guests will be seated in group pods of four seats apiece, the university said.
The ceremony being held this May will celebrate spring 2021 graduates and all 2020 graduates, UofL President Neeli Bendapudi said.
Spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates were all celebrated during a virtual commencement ceremony back in December 2020.
