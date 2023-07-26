LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone in the Louisville area who stepped outside on Wednesday felt the blazing heat hit them immediately.
That's why more than a dozen families opted to cool off at a downtown Louisville water park.
Jen Harmon was one parent who was there on Wednesday.
"We have some Ice cream we have some Goba Tea," she said. "It's really hot -- I would say like a nine, maybe a 10 today."
Nouna Vouzellat brought her kids as well.
"It is very hot," she said. "The kids have complained about how hot it is, and they are enjoying the splash park."
A heat advisory for the area has doctors asking people to use caution.
"Pay attention to how long you are outside," explained Dr. Martin Huecker of UofL Health. "Paying attention makes sure you always have a water or Gatorade or something similar with you."
Dr. Huecker said the ER had recently seen several patients with heat exposure and heat strokes. As a result, he's encouraging everyone to pay attention to warning symptoms. Those symptoms include a lot of sweating, fatigue, muscle cramps and dehydration.
"If you are feeling any of those symptoms, first thing is get to a cooler environment, or just the shade," he said.
The heat index values could climb from 100 to 105 on Thursday, July 26, and near 105 or above on Friday, July 27.
The CDC recommends that everyone remain in air-conditioned areas as much as possible, take cool showers or baths, and limit the use of stoves or ovens.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.