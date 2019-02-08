LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Greater Clark County Schools say they have found the owner of a handbag from 1954 found in a school that's being torn down in downtown Jeffersonville.
Greater Clark County Schools posted a picture of the purse on Facebook Friday, saying the handbag from 1954 was found as crews were demolishing Franklin Square -- that's the site of the old Jeffersonville High School. It's being torn down in preparation for construction of the new downtown elementary school.
Officials said they found Martha Ina Ingham's social security card, a mirror and several other items inside the purse.
Sunday, the district posted to Facebook again to say that Ingham had been found.
Martha Ina Ingham has been found! Thank you to everyone who shared @GCCSchools post. I will provide an update soon! ♥️👛— Erin Bojorquez (@embojorquez) February 9, 2019
Details surrounding how and where Ingham was found have not yet been released.
