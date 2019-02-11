LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools says a stranger who approached students at a bus stop Monday morning has come forward -- and he says he was simply trying to offer them shelter from the rain.
It happened while two Kammerer Middle School students were waiting at a stop on Sorrento Avenue and Old Gate Road, off Brownsboro Road.
JCPS told parents on Monday that a man driving a white pickup truck stopped next to the students and asked if they would like to wait for the bus inside his truck, and the students said no.
Since that alert went out, a spokeswoman for JCPS said that man came forward and told JCPS that he lives in the neighborhood, saw the students standing out in the rain and wanted to offer them shelter.
The spokeswoman said the following letter was sent to parents on Tuesday:
