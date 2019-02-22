LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more llamas have died after an attack at a Louisville farm.
That is in addition to six that were found dead Monday morning at the Louisville Llama Farm, not far from The Louisville Zoo.
One more llama is seriously hurt.
Officials say they believe a pack of dogs or coyotes killed the llamas.
Louisville Metro Animal Services is investigating the attack.
They say neighbors should not leave small children and pets unattended outside.
