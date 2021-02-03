LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 10,000 pairs of socks were delivered to Wayside Christian Mission in downtown Louisville Wednesday morning.
The special delivery was part of a "Warm the Soles" drive organized by UPS for charities across the country.
Socks are one of the most requested items from shelters and organizations that help the homeless.
"Here at UPS, we are proud to serve the communities in which we live and work, so not just by delivering packages and delivering vaccines, but by offering a helping hand to those in need," said Justin Heckel, spokesman for UPS community relations.
UPS has a national day of service for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and that evolved into a call to action for the entire month of January.
