LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS delivered on a big donation for hungry people in Kentuckiana.
Every year, before the busy holiday season gets started, UPS collects food for Dare to Care. The tradition continues this year with canned food and cash donations from the shipping giant, providing 45,000 meals to the community.
Annette Ball with Dare to Care said it's a big deal, considering so many are hurting in the midst of the pandemic.
"People are going to be choosing whether they are going to heat or eat," Ball said. "So having all this food to be able to provide to families — nourishing food — means so much. It also shows the outpouring of love that comes from this community."
Another spike in need is expected in the winter months.
UPS has been donating to Dare to Care for the past 15 years.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.