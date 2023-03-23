LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's staple bourbon experiences is growing ahead of this year's Kentucky Derby.
The Urban Bourbon Trail will now include a stop at Churchill Downs.
The lineup also includes five new bars and restaurants, including: Chill Bar Highlands, Four Pegs Smokehouse & Bar, Frankfort Avenue Liquors & Wine, Matt Winn's Steakhouse and Neat Bourbon Bar & Bottle Shop.
Participating stops must have over 60 bourbons on their menu, a significant bourbon culture, a signature Old Fashioned cocktail and at least three bourbon-infused dishes if they serve food.
For more information or to get a pass for the trail, click here.
