LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire more than 1,000 temporary workers in the Louisville area.
More than 1,600 people are needed in Jefferson County to help with the 2020 Census. Recruiting assistants, census field supervisors and census takers are all needed.
The bureau will have someone available to ask about the opportunities and employment process at the following times and locations:
- Sept. 16 at the Newburg Job Fair
- Sept. 17 at District 3's Town Hall Meeting at Living Faith Ministries
- Sept. 28 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Fall Festival
Temporary workers will be paid anywhere from $13.50 to $24.50 an hour, along with 58 cents per mile for travel and paid training.
Anyone interested in applying can click here to be redirected to the Census Bureau's website. Officials say the application should only take about 30 minutes to complete and interviews will be conducted over the phone.
For additional information, interested applicants can call 1-855-JOB-2020 or contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.
