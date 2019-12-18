JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for hundreds of thousands of workers, as the country begins its biggest ever count of people living in the country.
The jobs are for the 2020 Census, which begins early next year. Census takers will interview residents and update address lists using smartphones and tablets issued by the Census Bureau.
Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, have a valid Social Security number, be a U.S. citizen and pass a criminal background check. Most jobs require employees to have a driver's license and access to a vehicle as well as access to a computer and email account.
People who are hired will attend paid training before beginning work. Bilingual applicants are needed. Most job offers will be made between January and April 2020. Pay depends on the county where the job is located. In Jefferson County, Kentucky, the Census jobs pay between $19 and $21 per hour.
Census takers will help collect responses from households that have not yet responded to the census between May and July.
For more information on Census jobs, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.