LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders and community activists joined Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul on Monday to discuss the impact of community violence on children.
The group met at the YMCA Child Development Center at 930 West Chestnut St. for ways to keep children safe away from the crossfire. Christopher 2X, a community activist and executive director of Game Changers, hosted the meeting after releasing a detailed report last year about gunfire and children. That report detailed specific instances where families lost loved ones and how children who have lost a parent to violence are forced to live their lives without their mom or dad.
During the meeting, Paul listened to two families who were dealing with just that.
Representatives of the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and University Hospital spoke about what they see every day in regards to children being hurt or killed. YMCA leaders said they regularly serve children impacted by violence and have to respond accordingly, particularly when that violence takes place right outside its doors on Chestnut Street.
"I've been in a classroom before, and you can look out into the apartment complex and see crime scene tape," said Jenny Benner, the director of child development for the Chestnut Street YMCA. "And so the kids see it, and they're asking questions: 'What is that?'
"So we're having to have deeper conversations about that."
University Hospital and YMCA representatives said they're now having to use new resources and programs to help kids cope because of the uptick in violence.
To finish out the meeting Paul gave his response to the violence. He said he doesn't have all of the answers but would like to see more federal money funneled into programs that could help.
