LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a job? The United States Postal Service is hiring across Kentuckiana.
The USPS is looking to hire more than 100 city carrier assistant positions for both Louisville and southern Indiana post offices, according to a news release.
Pay starts at $17.29 an hour. Employees also get health benefits, six paid federal holidays and earned vacation time, according to the postal service. Those interested must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a background check and medical assessment.
Applications can be completed and submitted online. Applicants will be contacted via email about possible employment.
