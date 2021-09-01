LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you are searching for a job, the United States Postal Service wants to hear from you.
The postal service in Louisville is hiring for several positions, including city carrier assistant, post office mail processing clerk and plant mail processing clerk.
The positions range from $16.87 an hour to $19.06 an hour. They are also hiring for seasonal, part- and full-time positions.
During a hiring fair on Thursday, USPS will be answering questions about the positions at the Louisville Main Post Office, 1420 Gardiner Lane, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Applications will only be accepted online here.
