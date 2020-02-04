LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special Valentine’s Day treat will allow you to help homeless animals and provide your loved ones with some cuddling time with a puppy.
For $150, the Kentucky Humane Society will bring a puppy to your valentine for 30 minutes, along with a card and treats. The money will help homeless animals.
Puppy Cuddle Grams are available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 12-14.
“Visiting Puppy Cuddle Grams are a wonderful way to brighten someone’s day,” said KHS Community Outreach Manager Frank Hanlon. “Who wouldn't love puppy kisses sent by their special Valentine?”
To reserve a Puppy Cuddle Gram, contact Hanlon at 502-515-3143 or fhanlon@kyhumane.org.
KHS, based in Louisville, is a nonprofit that fosters pet adoptions and provides a spay/neuter program.
