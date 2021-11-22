LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style circus with no animals, is setting up its Big Top Tent at Louisville's Big Four Lawn on River Road at Waterfront Park this December.
The unique Broadway-Style Circus has been touring the U.S. since its debut at the L.A. County Fair in 2014. Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos, the Venardos Circus wraps world-class animal-free circus acts into a Broadway musical-style format.
According to a news release, there will be 15 performances from Dec. 2-12 under its custom-made, red-and-white striped big top tent.
It's the first time the circus has performed in Kentucky since its last visit in September 2019.
"We are thrilled to be back out on tour again bringing smiles and joy to families and kids of ALL ages," Kevin Venardos said in the release. "Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that we have tried hard to reinvent for a next generation while still tugging at the nostalgia of those returning to the circus."
An interactive pre-show party begins one hour before each show time with opportunities to meet the cast, snap selfies and play games.
The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission.
Here's a schedule of the performances:
- Thursday, Dec. 2 — 7 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 3 — 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 4 — 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 5 — 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 8 — 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 9 — 7 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 10 — 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 11 — 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 12 — 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Tickets tart at $15 for kids under age 12 and $25 for adults. One baby in arms is admitted free with each paying adult (24 months or younger per paying adult seated on a lap).
Premium Reserved seating is available for premium pricing. CLICK HERE for more information.
Concessions are available, but guests are encouraged to order online when purchasing tickets. Parking is free.
