LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veteran's Club Kentucky hosted its first group of veterans for equine therapy Saturday at a new farm located in Taylorsville.
The equine therapy program is especially helpful for veterans suffering from PTSD or traumatic brain injuries. With its growing popularity, the program recently decided to expand to meet the high demand of participants.
Veterans work with horses while completing group therapy to help them work through any potential issues they may be facing.
"We really want to peel back that onion and focus on what it is that's keeping them out of sorts, because I want these folks to live a life that they can be proud of," said Jeremy Harrell, Veteran's Club president and founder.
Veteran's Club also hosts events such as warrior yoga, creative writing and storytelling sessions and monthly cookouts.
